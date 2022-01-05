ALL 67 people detained aboard a yacht off Carenage on Monday were released later that night but that’s not the end of their story, a senior Western Division officer said yesterday.
The police inspector in the Western Division explained that those detained had not committed any capital offences such as murder and as a result they would not be charged immediately.
He said before being released the 67 had to provide detailed information as to where they lived and where they worked. After these details were noted, they were released with the expectation that they could be easily found.
He further said the case files of the briefly detained will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and, if a determination is made that the 67 be charged, court summonses will be issued in their names and they will be instructed to appear before a magistrate virtually.
Police said around 12.30 a.m. just almost a week after 100 people were detained on board Adrian Scoon’s MV Ocean Pelican, the 67 were held aboard the yacht which is in contravention of the current Public Health regulations to help stop the spread of Covid.
The yacht was towed to the Coast Guard’s Staubles Bay headquarters, where it was searched and a gun found. The detained were then taken to the Carenage Police Station where they were briefly detained and questioned.