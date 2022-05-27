Arson is suspected following a fire at the home of a police sergeant yesterday morning.
Sgt Jaipersad Baran was asleep with his family around 2.30 a.m., when he heard a loud sound outside his Iere Village, Princes Town, home.
He looked outdoors, to see the garage engulfed in flames.
Baran tried to stop the blaze with a fire extinguisher, but was unsuccessful.
The fire spread to the house and Baran’s family—his wife, and children, ages 12, ten and seven years old—fled the burning building.
Neighbours used water from hoses and buckets in their attempt to douse the flames.
Fire officials extinguished the blaze and police officers arrived on the scene.
The family’s home was damaged, and three vehicles—two Nissan Tiidas and a Nissan B13—were destroyed. Sixty-nine of the family’s pet birds also died.
Police said the family received death threats in the past, but the incident is not believed to be linked to Baran’s job.
Baran, 45, who was last attached to the Central Division, has been on vacation leave.
A relative told the Express when the fire started there was a trail of flames at the house, “like when somebody throw something, it was just catching up”.
It was said that residents in the area saw two masked men running away.