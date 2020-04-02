A 6th person has died from COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Health Ministry issued a release informing of the latest fatality shortly after 10 o’clock tonight (April 2).
The release stated:
-Three additional persons have tested positive for COVID-19.
-First and second confirmed cases – history of recent travel.
-Third confirmed case – pending epidemiological investigation
-One additional death (in Trinidad) confirmed. - Further epidemiological investigation required, as information was not available from the patient due to the need for immediate emergency care.
At a news conference earlier today, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said two COVID-19 patients are on ventilators - one in Trinidad and another in Tobago.
He said one person is in Scarborough on a ventilator.
The CMO had said previously that once this person is stable the patient will be transferred to the Couva hospital.
Parasram said on Thursday there are 74 patients in Couva.
Two are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with one on A ventilator.
He said 15 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) and all are stable.
Parasram said 57 persons are all ambulatory and stable and arrangements are being made to decant these asymptomatic persons with low risks to other places as they await their tests being returned negative before they are discharged.
He said there are nine persons at the Caura hospital who are stable and well.