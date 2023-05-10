Tobago has recorded its sixth murder for the year.
Dead is Hakeem Thomas of Mt Pleasant.
He died at the Scarborough General Hospital yesterday following a drive-by shooting in Mt Pleasant.
Tobago has recorded a murder every week for the past three weeks.
On April 27, Donneil Thomas was shot dead at his Signal Hill home, on May 3, pensioner Edward Eastman was shot dead at his Golden Lane home and yesterday Thomas was shot multiple times in Mt Pleasant and later died at hospital.
Reports indicate Thomas was liming with a group of men outside Terry Brown Supermarket when a silver Nissan Note car bearing false number plates drove up and men began firing several shots, police said.
Thomas was shot several times and slumped to the ground.
He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.
In an unrelated incident Monday night Jahmaili Gordon was shot multiple times in the village of Bethel.
He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where he remained in a serious condition last night.
Commenting on both incidents yesterday during a media conference, PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Ancil Dennis called on Tobagonians to be their brother’s keeper.
“Of course, he was a young man in the community of Mt Pleasant, well known by many, especially the other young men in the area and I want to extend condolences to them as well. We had another unfortunate incident in the Bethel community just (Monday), another shooting, my information is that particular young man continues to fight for his life at the Scarborough General Hospital and therefore I pray that almighty God will touch him with his healing hand and that this young man will be able to live and hopefully turn his life around. At the same time I want to caution and appeal to Tobagonians generally to be more vigilant due to what is happening, to really be our brother’s keeper during this time. It is a challenging time for a number of reasons and therefore we must be cognizant not only of our own safety as individuals but even the safety of our neighbours, our brothers and sisters and fellow Tobagonians,” Dennis said.
He said the safety of Tobago was threatened.
“Tobago is a small island of 60,000 persons, Tobago should be a lot more easy to secure and to keep safe than our larger sister isle Trinidad, and we rely on tourism, we rely on people coming here and visiting us and spending their money and therefore anything that threatens the safety of this island, anything that signals an uptick in violence is not good for Tobagonians and it is certainly not good for our economy that is already in trouble,” Dennis said.