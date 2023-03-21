SEVEN goats were stolen from their Cap-de-Ville pen in Point Fortin before dawn on Sunday morning, leaving behind two owners in distress.
Fifty-seven-year-old Fareza Abdool, who rears goats with her husband Fareez, told the Express, on Monday, that the couple had awoken to an alarm on Sunday morning and observed strange movements within their goat pen.
Around 2.20 a.m. she said her husband exited their house to check on the pen which was 200 feet away. As he was making his way to the pen, she said, a white station wagon situated nearby had sped off.
The couple would later find that seven of their 11 goats had been stolen. Three were pregnant.
Abdool estimated the value of the stolen livestock to be over $25,000.
“I have been raising the goats and they all have names; they respond to me and to us. My appeal is to please bring back my goats because I really miss them. It’s hard, it is like losing seven children in one day. I am emotional when it comes to that,” she said yesterday.
Following the theft Abdool said, she had contacted the Cap-de-Ville Police Station and related the events to a female police officer.
She said that the officer informed the couple that a vehicle was not available at the station.
Abdool said that three layers of fencing were cut by the thieves to access the pen.
She said that the family had received information that a similar vehicle carrying goats had been spotted in San Francique later that day.
On Sunday afternoon, she said, officers from the Central Investigations Department (CID) visited her home to conduct investigations.
However, she said, similar thefts had occurred in the neighbourhood over the past months without resolve.
“Last year, a neighbour not too far from here, two goats got stolen and further up the road within a mile range of everyone another two goats were stolen. That was last year. Just under one year ago. She never got back her goats, but she did make a report and no goats are being recovered,” she said.
Husband Fareez told the Express that he was deeply disappointed by a lack of effort on the part of the police. “Lots of people have lost goats and so on and no progress is being made. We are seeing real problems with this praedial larceny. In this village, there seems to be a gang thieving animal. I don’t think the farmers who lose the animals are getting any justice in loss of animals or money. There is a lot of money lost on these goats that went there. Imagine them asking us what we expect them to do. I find this is rotten. They have people there that don’t seem to be interested in even finding out where the goats are going,” he said.
The Express contacted the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to ask for an update on the investigation on Monday. No response was received.