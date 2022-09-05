Seven illegal firearms were seized by police in various anti-crime exercises across Trinidad and Tobago between last Thursday and yesterday.
The latest finds were made by officers of the North Central Division during ongoing anti-crime exercises conducted in the Tunapuna district.
In a search of a bushy area, police discovered a firearm loaded with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition.
The same party of officers continued their searches and subsequently found one Taurus pistol loaded with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition.
During the exercise, a 27-year-old man of Belmont was arrested for possession of camouflage clothing, while a 21-year-old of Curepe was detained in connection with gang-related offences, police said.
Police also seized a firearm and 29 rounds of ammunition after responding to a report of men armed with guns in the Valley Road, Morvant, area.
On arrival at the location, the officers observed a group of men, occupying both sides of the roadway. One of the men allegedly pointed a firearm in the direction of the officers, who returned fire. The suspect dropped the firearm and escaped.