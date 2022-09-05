illegal guns

Illegal guns: Two pistols and ammunition which were seized in Tunapuna yesterday.

Seven illegal firearms were seized by police in various anti-crime exercises across Trinidad and Tobago between last Thursday and yesterday.

The latest finds were made by officers of the North Central Division during ongoing anti-crime exercises conducted in the Tunapuna district.

In a search of a bushy area, police discovered a firearm loaded with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition.

The same party of officers continued their searches and subsequently found one Taurus pistol loaded with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition.

illegal weapon

Deadly Haul: A firearm and 29 rounds of ammunition seized by officers attached to the North Eastern Division Intelligence Unit and the North Eastern Division Task Force after they responded to a report of men armed with guns in Valley Road, Morvant, on Friday.

During the exercise, a 27-year-old man of Belmont was arrested for possession of camouflage clothing, while a 21-year-old of Curepe was detained in connection with gang-related offences, police said.

Police also seized a firearm and 29 rounds of ammunition after responding to a report of men armed with guns in the Valley Road, Morvant, area.

On arrival at the location, the officers observed a group of men, occupying both sides of the roadway. One of the men allegedly pointed a firearm in the direction of the officers, who returned fire. The suspect dropped the firearm and escaped. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Legal aid not our job, says Ramesh

Legal aid not our job, says Ramesh

THE commission of enquiry does not have the power to provide legal aid to the lone survivor of the Paria diving tragedy and relatives of the deceased, says the commission’s attorney Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC.

He said the law of the Commission of Enquiry Act does not permit the commissioners to deal with this matter.

MURDER TOLL HITS 400

MURDER TOLL HITS 400

THE 2022 murder toll has reached 400 and climbing.

Last year at this time 254 people had been murdered.

In November last year, the country’s murder toll crossed 400 in November, while the year before in 2020 the entire toll for the year was 394.

Recommended for you