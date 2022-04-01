7 men shot by bandits

SEVEN men gambling in Point Fortin were shot by gun-toting criminals attempting to rob them on Friday.
The victims were hospitalised in stable condition for the gunshot injuries.
A police report said that at around 3 a.m. a group of men were gambling at 17th Street, Techier Village, when three men armed with firearm approached them and announced a holdup.
The group of men scattered and ran off in different directions, and the gunmen opened fire.
Seven men were hit and sought medical treatment at the Point Fortin Hospital.
The gunmen ran off and escaped.
The victims, aged 21 to 33 years old, are of Mora Village, Salazar Trace, Techier Village, Guapo and New Village.
Officers of the Point Fortin CID and South-Western Division Task Force responded and are continuing investigations.