WORK to repair a landslip that threatens to undermine the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, in the vicinity of the Couva Children’s Hospital, has begun and is expected to be completed before the start of this year’s rainy season.
So said Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan as he addressed the media during a tour of the area yesterday.
“It’s a major project that threatens the entire southbound of the highway. This challenge occurred about a couple months ago when we had the inclement weather. So, the contractor is here, they’re mobilised and this project would have started,” Sinanan said.
He added that they’re hoping to have it at least at an advanced stage before the start of the next rainy season.
Commenting on the issue faced, Sinanan stated: “There’s a river running across the highway and because of the inclement weather there were some challenges in terms of the normal route the river took. It did threaten the channel that runs under the highway.
“What happened there is that the walls were compromised and the threat there is that it would have pulled the entire highway down. That is a major threat, and as you can see we had to divert the river while we work in the watercourse, and hopefully the engineering solution safeguards us against what could have happened.”
Mahadeo Jagdeo, Director of the Bridges, Landslips and Traffic Management Unit at the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT), said a contract for the works to be carried out was awarded to RJB Building and Civil Engineering Contractors at an estimated cost of $7 million.
Among the works to be done is the excavation of 65 metres of the channel which will be reconstructed with a concrete box channel.
“So, we’re going to channel the water from Savonetta River into that concrete channel and to the underground box running across the highway, to safely discharge the water on the other side,” Jagdeo said.
He noted that the lane and shoulder threatened by the landslip will also be reconstructed, and added that they will also be undertaking some embankment filling and other traffic safety measures on the highway.
Sinanan, meanwhile, stated that project was not the only one they were visiting as they were scheduled to head to Pluck Road, San Francique and Naparima Mayaro Road, all affected by landslips.
He said there are major landslips and the MOWT did indicate that they will not only address the issue of road paving but road rebuilding and repairs to landslips.
“Some of these landslips have been long in the making and they will ensure that the connectivity around the island is maintained.”