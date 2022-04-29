Two men were killed last night in a mass-shooting incident that also resulted in five others suffering gunshot wounds.
The deceased have been identified as Anthony Richards, 27, and Nikoli McDonald, 20.
According to initial information, the two men were part of a group of friends who were playing cards at a house along Germaine Avenue, off Upper Irving Street, Petit Bourg, when at about 11.15 p.m. they were "ambushed" by gunmen who began firing.
In the aftermath, seven were shot.
The police and paramedics were notified.
Richards died on the scene, while McDonald was pronounced dead at the medical complex.
Out of the other five injured individuals, who are said to be between 18 and 22, two are said to be listed in critical condition, while three are listed as stable.
Investigators, led by W-Sgt Davis and Cpl Emmanuel, found and seized 20 spent shells, 16 fragments, and 18 deformed bullets on the scene of the shooting.