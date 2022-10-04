Police officers at the crime scene at Beaumont Road Mayaro, where the bodies of two of the four bandits were killed by police at the Krista Park gated community yesterday morning. The four suspects got into the home of a businessman and his family and tied the man, his wife and their daughter. The suspects were leaving the gated community when police arrived and clashed with the bandits, who were shot dead at the scene. Krista Park is located next to BP's Mayaro Learning Resource. -Photo: DEXTER PHILIP