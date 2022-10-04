A police report stated that around 7 a.m. the 43-year-old businessman and his wife, aged 42, who are both of Chinese descent, left their home in their vehicle and headed to Rio Claro.
They returned home to their home at Krista Park, Beaumont Road, when around 8.45 a.m., as they were re-entering their home, they were accosted by seven men, all armed with firearms.
Police were told that the men had already breached the house in which they had left their 16-year-old son.
The intruders had bound the hands and feet of the teenager with duct tape, and they did the same with the businessman and his wife.
Police officers received information of the home invasion and a police team under the supervision of Sgt Mohammed responded.
Upon arrival at the townhouse, they observed the men all armed with firearms exiting the house.
The report said the armed men opened fire on the police officers, and the officers returned fire.
When the exchange of gunfire ceased four men were found lying motionless.
Police said they retrieved a 12-gauge shotgun, three nine-millimetre pistols and an air rifle.
The 12-gauge shotgun and two of the nine-millimetre pistols were discovered to be the property of the businessman. A quantity of cash was also found scattered on the premises in proximity of the deceased men.
The police party then entered the house and rescued the victims.
They were taken to seek medical attention at the Mayaro District Health Centre.
A party of officers under the supervision of Snr Supt Khan, Supt Wayne Doodhai, ASP Jankie, Insps Ramkissoon and Ramlakhan and Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene.
Supt Wayne Doodhai is continuing investigations.