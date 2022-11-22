The 19th murder solved by officers of the Cold Case Unit (CCU), Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), is that of Ashma Naimool, who went missing on June 3rd 2015.
Her then boyfriend, Rajendra rampaul, 38, of Plum Mitan Junction, Biche, appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor today, charged with her murder.
The matter was adjourned to December 19.
Naimool, 32, of Dinsley, Tacarigua, was last seen alive on June 3, 2015 allegedly in the company of her boyfriend. A Missing Person’s Report was made to the Arouca Police Station the following day by a relative.
Investigations were launched by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), but the victim was never found. The matter was eventually handed over to the HBI Region Two.
In 2019, the case was referred to the CCU and a clinical approach was taken to bring the matter to a close.
An exercise was conducted with the assistance of the National Operations Task Force (NOTF), the AKU and the Special Evidence and Recovery Unit (SERU) on Friday 18th November, 2022, at the home of a male suspect who was arrested.
Rampaul was charged by Sgt. Narine on Monday.