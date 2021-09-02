Prior to August 2018, at least 70 people were issued Firearms User’s Licences (FULs) to have more than three firearms.
This was stated by acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith yesterday during a news conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
Griffith cited this figure, calling it ‘hypocritical’ for people to be criticising him for granting FULs which allowed persons to have multiple firearms, when this was done in the past.
“Over 70 persons before my tour of duty have received three or more firearms. The records show 45 received three, 13 receiving four, and several others receiving five or six with the modifications going up to ten,” Griffith explained.
He went on to reiterate his position that while citizens do not have a constitutional right to bear firearms, there exist laws for persons, should they be qualified, to be granted FULs to secure firearms.
“It is not my personal view to prevent it from happening. The laws are there. One must not use your office and personal view to make determinations on the rights of citizens. If persons don’t like the laws, then they can petition to have it changed,” Griffith said.
He also claimed that the estimated 5,000 FULs given out during his tenure were given to everyone despite their social status, so long as they qualified. This included farmers and small businessmen, Griffith said. He mentioned this, claiming that most of the 70 persons who were issued FULs for multiple weapons outside of his tenure were ‘elites’ in society–however, the acting commissioner did not to identify anyone or their professions.
He once again noted that, to date, the TTPS had no record of an FUL holder using their weapon to commit any crimes, nor have there been reports of weapons being lost.
Griffith also took note of the business community, who would have made successful applications for FULs, being quiet over the last week while he came under fire.
“All of them have gone silent. As a servant of this country, I adhere to what has been demanded, but all of them, just like St Peter, three times before the cock crow, they have said nothing. They have done nothing, and allowed me to carry my cross, and I will do so cause I am not here looking for support or friends. But I am sure these associations will once again come back asking for more firearms,” Griffith quipped.