WHY must children who had no say as to where they live be made to endure the circumstances in which they currently do in an ISIS camp in Syria?
This was the question asked by family members of those being held at the Al-Hol camp in northern Syria after the High Court dismissed two legal claims filed by the relatives as they sought to have Government take steps to have the children and women repatriated to Trinidad and Tobago.
While the relatives said in a statement yesterday they respected the decision of Justice Joan Charles, they added they will continue to cooperate with the authorities in an attempt to arrive at a solution to have their loved ones return home.
“Seventy of our little ones and 24 women are currently struggling to survive in Al-Hol and Al Roj, two of the worst refugee camps in the world.
“These vulnerable T&T nationals are enduring extreme weather conditions, inadequate shelter, poor nutrition and contaminated water. The children are especially at risk of physical and sexual abuse. The area recently became a deadly conflict zone, exacerbating our fears for our loved ones,” the statement read.
It went on to add that while Government officials “apparently have been sleeping peacefully” the children and women were suffering in Syria and “we cannot rest while our families live like this”.
The relatives stated they were willing to agree to a civil contract for the repatriation process and to cover the required costs.
“We are more than ready to comply with the necessary conditions to allow our loved ones to be merged appropriately back into society. We hope that the Government will re-think their position on this and make the humane decision.
“Please remember that these are citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. Please remember that many of these refugees are children who did not choose their situation and who are suffering the most. Please do not abandon them again,” the statement read.