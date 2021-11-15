THE Holy Trinity Cathedral on Hart Street in Port of Spain which was built in 1818 is need of dire restoration which is costing approximately $70 million.
The Cathedral, which is a National Heritage Site Asset of the National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago, sustained interior and exterior structural damage during the 6.9 earthquake of 2018.
During a broadcast of the launch of the Holy Trinity Cathedral Restoration Fund yesterday on CCN TV6, Dean and Rector of the Cathedral, Dr Shelley-Ann Tenia appealed to the wider community as the cathedral has been a pillar for Anglicans and many others who visited.
“With the network of stakeholders around us we appeal for your support, to continue and expand, the more than 200 years of mission, through the communities around us. I’m also calling on the Anglican denominational schools to support this worthy cause as they would have participated in many religious activities at the cathedral,” Tenia said.
Also appealing for assistance was Anglican Bishop the Rt Rev Claude Berkley who described the cathedral as the Mother Church of the Anglican Diocese and the magnificent spiritual home in the capital city, which is of great significance to the tapestry of Trinidad and Tobago.
Berkley said: “Seventy million dollars is a huge sum in this guava season, yet there are factors that encourage us that it will be achieved in God’s name. I call on brothers, sisters and friends to seriously consider this effort to restore the cathedral church.
“This majestic landmark which has been the site of so much of our islands’ rich history must be preserved, to tell our nation’s story and to continue as a bastion of spiritual enlightenment and community service. With this in mind, please help us restore the Holy Trinity Cathedral to its former glory.”
Chairman of the Diocesan Restoration Fund Committee, Selby Browne thanked the Government for its allocation of $20 million to assist with works and the very important tax concessions to Trinidad and Tobago companies that contribute to Heritage Sites of the National Trust.
He stated that while some costs were met through the church’s fundraising activities, additional funds were needed to complete the restoration.
“I ask, would you keep the cathedral’s light alive, will you keep the bells of the cathedral pealing. I implore you to make your contributions to the website,” Browne noted.
Information on how to donate to the cathedral’s restoration can be found on www.trinityrestorationtt.com.
Bank transfers can also be made to First Citizens Bank, in the name of the Incorporated Trustees of the Anglican Diocese of Trinidad and Tobago, account number 2696950.