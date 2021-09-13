A 72-year-old man, who was charged with 14 counts of sexual penetration of a 16-year-old girl, will appear today at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court to answer to the charges.
The accused, who resides in Santa Flora, was arrested yesterday by WPC Myers of the South-Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), following an investigation into a police report which detailed a series of alleged sexual abuse of a child.
In February 2021, CPU officers were alerted to the alleged incidents of sexual abuse by the relatives of a 16-year-old girl who told police that their niece was subjected to a series of sexual assaults by a man known to their family.
Throughout the course of the investigation, police discovered that while the child was staying at the home of a family friend, a man allegedly had sexual intercourse with her. The incidents are said to have occurred on February 2nd, 3rd and 4th of this year.
The girl subsequently told her relatives about the incidents who later reported the matters to the CPU.
The suspect was later arrested and charged with 14 counts of sexual penetration of a child.
The girl has since been removed from the family home and placed back into the care of her father.
The enquiry was headed by W/Superintendent of Police (Ag), Claire Guy-Alleyne, with direct supervision by Insp (Ag) Knutt of the South-Western CPU.