Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 744 cases of the Covid-19 virus among its pregnant population since the virus was declared a pandemic last year March.
According to Women’s Health Director Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, 58 of those cases were recorded last year while 504 cases were recorded between January and August of this year.
Sirjusingh, who was speaking during Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, said: “In September we saw the number of cases reported at 161, with 21 cases so far in the month of October. We are therefore still seeing a higher number of cases being reported in pregnancy in these last few months.
Vaccination and pregnancy
He said data collected shows that 714 pregnant women have received the first dose and 374 have received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine as at October 9.
He noted that the taking of the vaccine by pregnant women is not mandatory but is highly recommended worldwide.
“The policy remains voluntary for our pregnant women. You do not therefore need the vaccine in order to access services in Trinidad and Tobago, because there is some misinformation circulating out there. We highly recommend however, to be vaccinated.
Covid-19 risks and pregnancy
The director of women’s health stated that some of the cases of higher risk among pregnant women include:
• Women over the age of 35
• Those in the second half of their pregnancy
• Overweight (over 80kg/176 pounds)
• Body Mass Index greater that 25kg/m2
• Diabetic (17-20 per cent of pregnant population)
• Those with co-morbidities, such as hypertension, heart disease, asthma
He noted that two percent of pregnant women who contracted the virus ended up in Intensive Care Units or High dependency Units, and that there were two maternal deaths.
Re-enforcing the point that pregnancy is considered a higher risk condition if they contract Covid-19, Sirjusingh said that across the world, the trend is that more and more pregnant women are occupying the Intensive Care Units.
Covid-19 vaccines and menstrual disturbances
“As regard to the scientific community across the globe, no definite link has been established with regard to menstrual disturbance, however, research is ongoing and if there’s new information, we will definitely share it. As it stands now, no definite link has been established.
“If you do have a problem with your periods or there is some disruption, the first port of call would be to seek assistance from healthcare practitioners, especially if it’s significant, if you have very heavy periods.”
He said if menstrual disturbances are new or if it happens with post-menopausal women who haven’t seen the periods for some time, they should definitely seek healthcare assistance.
“This holds not just for those who have received the vaccine but for all women. If you see bleeding and you have not seen your period in the post-menopausal woman, you need to be investigated.”
Sirjusingh noted that among the things that can contribute to disruption in menstrual cycles are stress, weight gain, weight loss, fibroids, adenomyosis, endometriosis, pregnancy, polycystic ovary syndrome and thyroid disorders.
He said that women between the ages of 20 to 65 should have cervical Pap smear screening for cervical cancer at least every three years.
Sirjusingh also spoke on the issue of births and the country’s mortality rate.
He said the country had 10,650 births as at September, with 91 per cent being delivered at public hospitals and the other nine per cent at private medical institutions.
“We have continued to meet what are called the Sustainable Development Goals of 2030. Our maternal mortality figures are very low as well as, our neonatal mortality rates are very low, so we are performing very well when it comes to international benchmarks. The whole of Trinidad and Tobago should be proud of this achievement,” Sirjusingh noted.