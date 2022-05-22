Despite having no residents, the National House for Family Reconciliation (NHFR) benefited from a sizeable Government subvention and was recommended to be investigated for fraud.
This was one of the findings of the 1997 Sabga report on children’s homes, which has been the subject of much discourse over the past week.
The home, according to the report, was run by the brother of a former United National Congress (UNC) minister and received a Government subvention of $75,000. The report said it was a mystery what qualified the home for such.
A member of the Sabga task force reported finding no child residents at the home and was unsure of what services the home delivered.
The report said, “Despite the NHFR’s claims to the contrary... the NHFR has no children resident there (indeed, it has had few adult residents, if any either), and any services provided there tend to be on a “drop-in” basis although the quality of such services is unknown as are the qualifications of the (owner) himself to offer them.
“It is a mystery to the task force as to how, with no residents to speak of, and with no visible support network or service delivery system, the house was able to qualify for any subvention from the government, much less the sizeable quantum of the subvention ($75,000) it actually gets.”
The task force reported that attempts by one of its members to examine the home and its records had been strongly resisted by the owner, “who in turn would then promptly call her superiors and lodge vociferous complaints against her, even accusing her on at least one occasion of trying to prevent the home from getting its subvention money”.
The task force recommended that the home be properly audited and the true nature of its facilities and its operations be verified and documented. It said should the home fail to allow an audit, it should result in the immediate withdrawal of its subvention and possible Fraud Squad intervention.
In the dark
The Sunday Express visited the home’s address last week where a mandir is now located. Residents in the area told the Sunday Express they had always known the property to be a temple and had no knowledge of a children’s home or a home of any kind being operated there.
A woman residing opposite the temple, when asked if she had any knowledge of the National House for Family Reconciliation, said it ceased operations almost a decade ago. The woman provided the contact number for the owner named in the Sabga report.
When contacted, the owner said the home was never a children’s home and despite being named in the Sabga report, he said the home had nothing to do with the report and no connection to it whatsoever.
When asked to clarify what was the purpose of the home and what services the home delivered, the owner became hostile and said he had no interest in anything that was said in the report.
The Sunday Express contacted the brother of the owner, a former minister and member of Parliament, who distanced himself from the matter and said he had no knowledge of or connection to any business run by his brother.
He said he too could not say what services the home provided that qualified it for a Government subvention as he knew nothing about the operations of the home.