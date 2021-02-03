The group of hunters, hikers and concerned citizen will meet at Fishing Pond, Sangre Grande this morning to resume the search for kidnapped Andrea Bharatt.
The group will then await instructions from police on the location of the search.
Hunting associations were granted permission by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to join in the search for the 22-year-old woman who was reported missing last Friday.
Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Bharatt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestopperstt.com.
Mode Alive's Gary Aboud has also offered a $25,000 reward to anyone providing information leading to Bharatt.
The search group, led by police officers and soldiers, combed a three-mile radius in the forested areas off Sangre Grande on Wednesday. But by 2pm the search ended without Bharatt.
The hunters have promised to continue the 'search and rescue' mission until the woman is found and returned to her family.
Bharatt was last seen leaving her workplace at the Arima Magistrates Court with a coworker at around 5pm.
The women entered a white Nissan Versa "taxi" at the corner of King Street. The coworker told police she dropped off at Clever Heights, Arima, leaving behind Bharatt and a male front seat passenger.
Bharatt never returned to her Arima Old Road home and her father called her cell phone.
A man answered saying she he wanted money or he would harm her.
Police arrested five men in connection with Bharatt's kidnapping on Sunday.
One of the men is an accused sex predator charged with crimes including rape, grievous sexual assault, kidnapping, drug dealing and gun possession.
The man , who is facing no fewer than 70 charges in courts throughout Trinidad and Tobago, has been granted bail on multiple occasions by magistrates in both islands.
Police believe the man holds the key to finding Bharatt
Police have recovered the woman's bank card, cellphone and jewelry.
Bharatt's father, Randolph Bharatt, said he believed in his heart that his daughter is still alive and will return.
Bharatt said he was thankful to everyone who came forward to assist in the search for his only child.