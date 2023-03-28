75 per cent of the 214 rental households owing $$

THE Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has promised that within three weeks it will deal with issues at Oasis Greens in Endeavour, Chaguanas.
But it noted that some $3.4 million in arrears owed to it by some residents will limit its ability to address some issues.
Some residents of Oasis Greens told the Express two weeks ago that they are facing issues from bad roads to leaking roofs, to cracks in the walls of houses.
They called on the HDC to fix these issues. Adding that they have been making reports to the HDC for several months; however, their pleas appear to be falling on deaf ears.
Yesterday the HDC, in a news release, said it is aware of the infrastructure concerns facing the community adding that it will “meet with affected residents and with the Oasis Greens’ Management Company to ensure a concerted effort is made to rectify the community’s matters”.
It said a technical team, led by chairman Noel Garcia and managing director Jayselle MacFarlane, visited the community to assess the complaints.
The corporation said it is committed to conducting a social survey to understand the conditions in the community.
Minor infrastructure issues facing the development are to be addressed, the release stated.
However, the HDC noted that 75 per cent of the 214 rental households within Oasis Greens have fallen behind on their monthly payments of $1,200–$1,500, amounting to $3.4 million in arrears.
These arrears, the HDC said, limit its ability to address issues that affect its residents.
“The HDC believes that addressing these challenges requires a collaborative approach,” the release stated.
The HDC said it values the residents’ patience, as it strives to enhance the quality of life for its stakeholders within its community.