Seventy-five Trinidad and Tobago nationals who were in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, were successfully repatriated to this country this morning via the Galleons Passage.
These persons are currently under quarantine in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 protocols.
Among those being quarantined are at least three members of the media.
Two hundred and sixty tonnes of relief items collected by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) were successfully transported to Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines via the Galleons Passage and the C26 Aircraft attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.
These supplies included water, food essentials, sanitary supplies, tents, medical supplies, hygiene materials, cleaning supplies, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other items requested such as water tanks and buckets. The ODPM is coordinating the shipment of a further 100 pallets of water to St. Vincent and the Grenadines this afternoon via Tropical Shipping.
On Tuesday the Government of Trinidad and Tobago through the Ministry of National Security successfully sent fifty members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) as well as relief supplies via the Galleons Passage to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, following the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.
The TTDF contingent was comprised of personnel from Engineering, infantry/provost, medical and logistics, and were also accompanied by representatives from the Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this challenging time.
The Ministry of National Security thanked all citizens, corporate entities and other Government Ministries who have contributed goods, services and their time to assist.
Citizens and corporate bodies are urged to continue to contribute to the on-going collection drive through the ODPM.
The Government of Trinidad and Tobago remains in contact with the authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and will continue to monitor their situation and provide further humanitarian and relief assistance as needed.