A two-day police exercise in Port of Spain, North Eastern and Western Division, resulted in the arrest of 78 people and the execution of 116 warrants.
Police said the total value of the affiliation warrants executed was $712,051 while the TAC Warrants totaled $16,480.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Anand Ramesar, Supt Gordon, Asst Supt Ferreira, and supervised by Sgts Williams and Ashby.
Insp Farrell and members of the Warrant Section and Patrol Unit of the Court and Process Branch were also involved.