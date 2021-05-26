Police officers this morning locked the gates to the Caroni cremation site, leaving eight bodies in hearses on the roadside.
However, the situation has been diffused, with Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein intervening and advising that the funerals proceed.
The Express visited the scene where family members were unable to proceed to perform the final rites for their loved ones at the Caroni site.
Relatives told the Express that police locked the gates after the Tunapuna/Piarco Local Government corporation indicated no permission was approved for the funerals, and that there were too many people.
However, the various funerals homes are countering this, showing the permits received for the funerals.
Under the Public Health Regulations, ten persons are allowed to attend funerals.
Mourners dressed in white lined the Caroni Savannah Road worried that the final rites of their loved ones will not be completed according to Hindu practices.
The issue was eventually resolved after the police reopened the gates to allowed two cremations at a time, with eight person being allowed in for each funeral.