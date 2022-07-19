Eight police officers are expected to be charged with murder following the deaths of three men in Morvant in 2020.
The eight officers include a sergeant and seven police constables.
Last night, the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC gave investigators instructions to charge the eight men who were detained last week, after reviewing the relevant files.
The process of charging the men began late last night and are ongoing this morning.
Investigators were expected to approach the DPP on Wednesday, however, after conversations with the legal unit of the TTPS, concerns were raised that a habeas corpus may be filed against the service, to either charge the men or release them.
As a result, and as the eight had already been questioned, a decision was made to approach the DPP yesterday evening, and instructions were received after 8 pm to charge the eight, who were all held between July 14 and July 15.
Joel Jacob, 38, also called Lion, Noel Diamond, 46, and Israel Moses Clinton, 27, were killed on June 27, 2020, in a confrontation with police in Morvant.
Their deaths sparked sporadic protests in several communities across Trinidad for almost three successive days.
Initial police reports claimed that the men had opened fire on the officers first, and were killed in an exchange of fire.
However, CCTV footage that captured part of the incident was subsequently released, and the footage appeared to show a scenario that went against the claims of the officers involved - one of the main ones being that two of the men were seen holding their hands up when confronted by the officers just before they were shot at.
A total of 18 officers were involved in this incident, and the Express was told that as a result, more persons could be detained as investigations remain ongoing.