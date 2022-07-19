A car is seen burnt during a wildfire near the town of El Pont de Vilomara, Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Hundreds of residents evacuated by a wildfire in Bages, in norteastern Spain were anxious to get back to their homes and assess the extent of the damage. Authorities in Catalonia deployed dozens of firefighting planes and helicopters to try and contain the spreading fire that ravaged several homes and burnt more than 1,600 hectares (3953 acres). (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)