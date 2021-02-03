A MAN who was issued a quarantine order to be at a State quarantine facility instead spent eight days at a police station.
This was information in court documents regarding a writ of habeas corpus, after the man was detained at the station without being charged.
Documents were filed by defence attorney Shiva Boodoo.
In an affidavit, the man’s aunt stated that on January 22, around 3 a.m. he was arrested by officers after he was seen driving in Point Fortin. He was allegedly in company with Venezuelan nationals suspected to have entered the country illegally. He was detained.
At the time of his arrest, the 46-year-old of Chaguanas, exhibited no flu-like symptoms nor did he complain of felling unwell, the documents stated. He was however taken to the Siparia Health Facility by police officers and was medically examined by the attendant physician who referred that he be placed at the Heliport in Chaguaramas for observation for 14 days.
No test was done to ascertain whether he was positive for Covid-19, his aunt said. She said he was taken to the Penal police station instead of the State quarantine facility, as advised by medical officials. The matter for which he was arrested continued to be investigated with the applicant being interviewed by police.
Last week Monday, upon enquires, Boodoo learnt that his client was still at the station as was expected to be transported to the Heliport in Chaguaramas the following day.
On that day however, Boodoo was told by the officers that the vehicle which was earmarked to transport his client to the State quarantine facility was involved in a motor vehicular collision and he therefore could not be taken as planned.
It was stated in the court documents that later that day a police officer told Boodoo that he could not be taken to the Chaguaramas Heliport as there was no room for his client, since the facility was full to capacity. Another police officer however said that this was not the case but that transportation was the issue. This information about transportation was entered in the police’s records.
By this time Boodoo's client had not been charged with any offence and an application for a writ of habeas corpus was filed last week Wednesday for urgent hearing. It was stated that the man’s continued detention was illegal and unlawful and, in the circumstances, it would be unjust and oppressive to continue to detain him.
The Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General were named as the respondents in the matter. An affidavit was filed on behalf of a senior police officer attached to the South Western Division. He said he had spoken to a captain at the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TCG) about the quarantine order for the applicant and others with a view of them being taken to the Heliport to be quarantined. He said on the Tuesday they were still at the police station and he again spoke the TTCG captain. The police officer said by informing officials at the Heliport of the quarantine order, as much as could be done had been done.
The matter was heard on Saturday before Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams. She ordered that the applicant be released from police custody by 7 p.m that day if he was not transferred to the quarantine facility, in accordance with the quarantine order of January 22.
It was also ordered that he be released from quarantine at the end of his quarantine period unless he is charged with a criminal offence. Should he be charged, that will take its usual course, the order stated.
The man was taken from the police station around 10 a.m. on Saturday to the Chaguaramas Heliport. He is presently under quarantine at this location and his quarantine period ends on February 5.
The court ordered costs for Boodoo in the matter.