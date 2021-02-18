Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is responding to the killings of eight men over the past two days, every death as a result of a shooting.
On the Facebook page of the Commissioner of Police this morning, noted the “8 killed in 48 hours by cold blooded killers using illegal firearms. “
He wrote: “Given the hundreds arrested by the police for similar offences, who are let back on to the streets for as little as $5000 bail, they were most likely repeat offenders.
Where is the concern?
Are the ones who committed these murders monsters?
Where is the cry for justice by certain politicians and the Law Association?
Their convenience of silence is deafening.”