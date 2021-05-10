Trinidad and Tobago COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirusl Update #719
The following is a clinical update as at 4pm on Sunday 9th May, 2021.
The population is reminded to rely solely on information from official sources, such as the Ministry of Health.
Trinidad and Tobago COVID-19 DASHBOARD
DATE: May 9, 2021 - Data compiled as at 4pm
TOTAL PERSONS TESTED (to date):
At both public and private facilities - 145,268
Total patients recovered - 9,237
New positive cases - 233 (Reported in last 24hrs)
Total active cases - 3,907
Total positive cases - 13,355
Total patients in hospital - 342
Total deaths - 211
Total patients in Step-down facilities - 54
Total persons in home self-isolation - 3,278
Total persons vaccinated with Ist Dose - 60,174
Total persons fully vaccinated (2nd dose) - 946
*Of the total number of persons tested, 64,320 were done at private facilities.
*The number of cases reported reflects the samples taken during the period Sh May- 81h May, 2021 and not the last 24 hours.
Additional COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) Information for Update #719
• 25 persons have been discharged from public health facilities.
• There have been 86 recovered community cases.
Recovered community cases refer to persons who were previously COVID-19 positive and in self-isolation at home and subsequently met the discharge criteria and were released from self-isolation.
• The Ministry of Health regrets to inform the public that there have been 8
additional COVID-19 related deaths. The persons were 1 middle aged male, 3 middle aged females and 2 elderly females all with co-morbidities. This brings the total number of CO VI D-19 related deaths to 211.
COVID-19 Positive Patients in Hospital - 342
Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility - 141 (15) ICU; (56) HDU
Caura Hospital - 86
Augustus Long Hospital - 48
St. Ann's Hospital - 0
Arima General Hospital - 39
Scarborough Regional Hospital, (Fort King George} - 26
Scarborough General Hospital, (Signal Hill} - 2