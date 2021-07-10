Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and China's Ambassador to T&T Fang Qiu

 Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and China's Ambassador to T&T Fang Qiu 

China's Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qiu has made a major announcement on social media.

In a statement on his Facebook page this morning, the Ambassador said that 800,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine have been procured and will be arriving in Trinidad and Tobago next week.

Fang Qiu

Chinese Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Fang Qiu, delivers an address on behalf of the People's republic of China.

He wrote: "Heartened to update that 800,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines procured by the T&T government have been ready for delivery, and will be arriving in TT early next week, adding the total of donation and procurement of Chinese vaccines in T&T to 1.1 million doses. Three batches in a row in less than 60 days! China has prioritized and expedited vaccines provision to T&T. My hearlfelt thanks to all people and agencies making this possible. I’m sure these timely vaccines will assist with TT's mass vaccination drive, especially as it’s reopening its borders. Standing together, we can end this pandemic soon."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NOT SO FAST

NOT SO FAST

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday defended his decision not to reopen restaurants, fast food outlets and street-side vending, saying his Government was not seeking to disadvantage some people while favouring ­others.

The Prime Minister was responding in Parliament to questions from Naparima MP Rodney Charles on why doubles vending, which was done in an open area, was disallowed. The Prime Minister said there was “nothing different and special about doubles” vending from other food supply situations that encouraged the congregation of people.

Save restaurants from extinction

Save restaurants from extinction

RESTAURANTS across the country are begging Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to reopen curbside and delivery services to their customers as employers and employees alike are suffering financially as a result of the current lockdown.

Omar Hadeed, one of the directors of Quick Service Ltd (QSL), holding company for Domino’s Pizza and Pita Pit, told the Express yesterday the restaurant industry is literally on its knees and many are on the brink of extinction.

Gonzales: Sealy resigned 'due to personal circumstances'

Gonzales: Sealy resigned 'due to personal circumstances'

WASA’s chief executive and executive director Dr Lennox Sealy resigned “due to personal circumstances”.

This, according to his letter of resignation which was read into the Hansard record by Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales yesterday.

The Minister was responding to an urgent question from Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh on the reasons for the sudden and “inexplicable” departure of Sealy, which took immediate effect.

Weather wreaks havoc across T&T

Weather wreaks havoc across T&T

Clean-up operations continued in several areas on Thursday night and into yesterday, after heavy rainfall and gusty winds ripped trees from their roots, damaged homes and cut power in some areas.

In a media release yesterday, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government noted that there were reports of 39 fallen trees and 42 blown- off roofs across nine municipal corporations.

Prosecutor lashes out at defence claim

Prosecutor lashes out at defence claim

THE “smoking guns” which defence attorneys attempted to rely on to discredit the State’s evidence against two men accused of murdering six-year-old Sean Luke were “out of bullets”, assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal said yesterday.

Those smoking guns turned out to be nothing more than a “flare gun that was just making a lot of smoke or a caps gun that’s just making noise but can’t shoot anyone”, she said.

Recommended for you