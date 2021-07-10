China's Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qiu has made a major announcement on social media.
In a statement on his Facebook page this morning, the Ambassador said that 800,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine have been procured and will be arriving in Trinidad and Tobago next week.
He wrote: "Heartened to update that 800,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines procured by the T&T government have been ready for delivery, and will be arriving in TT early next week, adding the total of donation and procurement of Chinese vaccines in T&T to 1.1 million doses. Three batches in a row in less than 60 days! China has prioritized and expedited vaccines provision to T&T. My hearlfelt thanks to all people and agencies making this possible. I’m sure these timely vaccines will assist with TT's mass vaccination drive, especially as it’s reopening its borders. Standing together, we can end this pandemic soon."