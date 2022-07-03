police tape

An elderly man was beaten and kicked to death at his home allegedly by a close male relative on Saturday morning.

Evans Henry, 84, died at his residence at Spring Road Fiver Rivers, Arouca.

Police are searching for a 44-year-old relative in connection with the killing.

A police report said that at around 11.35 a.m. officers at the Arouca Police Station received information that an elderly man was beaten to death by a male relative at Spring Road, Five Rivers.

PC Green-Thompson and WPC Mitchell went to the house and found the body of an elderly man in the yard of the premises.

A district medical officer examined the body at the scene and there were no vital signs.

Police enquiries revealed around 11.15 a.m. Henry was at his home at Spring Road, Five Rivers, when the suspect who resides nearby, threw stones at his house, breaking several windowpanes.

The suspect then attempted to enter Evans’ house by using a claw shaped hammer to break down the front door, but that proved futile.

The suspect then used the hammer to break down a wall on the northern side of the front door, which allowed him entry into the premises.

The suspect allegedly dealt Evans several blows and pulled him out into the yard, the allegedly kicked Evans several times.

The suspect then ran down a hill and escaped.

The body was removed for an autopsy next week.

Crime Scene Investigators retrieved a claw shaped hammer from the scene.

Also responding to the scene were WPC Williams and PC Lambkin of the Arouca CID, Homicide detectives W/Sgt Charles, WPC Melville and PC Lancaster.

