POLICE responded to a call at a guest house in San Fernando where an 84-year-old man died on Tuesday.
The deceased, of Gasparillo, was found unresponsive in one of the rooms where he had accompanied a 33-year-old woman.
A police report stated that at around 1.45 p.m. a team of police officers of the San Fernando CID responded to report of a man found unresponsive at the guest house.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered its removal to the San Fernando mortuary where an autopsy was expected to be done.
Police interviewed the woman who told officers that they were in one of the rooms when she went to the bathroom.
Minutes later she discovered the man motionless, and frothing from the mouth as he slouched on the bed.
She contacted the Emergency Health Services and paramedics instructed her to perform cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, but he could not be revived.
EHS paramedics also responded and examined the man, however no vitals were detected.
The DMO found there were no marks of violence on the body.
PC Singh is continuing investigations.