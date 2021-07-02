nightclub

Eighty-five people allegedly caught by police during a raid at the Residence nightclub, at One Woodbrook Place, St James, earlier this year, have been charged with an offence and expected to appear in court.

The 85 patrons are to appear in court to answer to the charge of gathering in a public space exceeding ten people.

They are expected to be appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on August 30 - the same day that the owner of the nightclub is expected to reappear in court.

The owner of the nightclub was charged on January 25 with providing and selling alcohol for dining customers, exceeding 50 percent dining services for customers, being found in a public place where the number exceeded 10 and having a bar opened after authorised hours.

Eight other employees were also charged with similar offenses.

At the point of the arrests, Public Health Ordinance Regulations stated that:

• Section 4 (1) (d) of the regulations says it is an offence to hold a public party or public fete;

• Section 3 (1) (a) says it is an offence for someone to be found at a public place where the number of persons gathered, at any time, exceeds ten;

• Section 4 (4) (d) says it is an offence for a restaurant, bar, or establishment, to sell or provide alcohol to its in-service customers.

On the night of January 24th, Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, was alerted to a party at the Residence where more than 100 persons had gathered.

Commissioner Gary Griffith co-ordinated with Senior Superintendent of Police (Ag.), Western Division, Kelvern Thompson and an exercise was carried out where both the front and back entrances of the establishment were blocked by police officers.

Police entered the establishment and detained all the patrons, most of whom live in upscale areas of North Trinidad.

Most of the patrons were placed in the Police Detention Bus and taken to the St James Police Station.

The exercise was coordinated by Senior Superintendent Kelvern Thompson and Supt Henry, ASP Baird, Inspector Grant, Sgt Carmona with field operations by the Western Division Task Force, the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), and the Canine Branch. 

Investigations were carried out by Cpl Patino of the St. James Police Station.

