A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping an 87-year-old woman in South Trinidad.
The suspect, a labourer of Moruga, was detained by police shortly after the incident early on Saturday morning.
A police report said that at around 8 p.m., the pensioner secured her home and retired to bed.
At around four o’clock the next morning, she was awoken by the opening of a door to the gallery, which leads to her bedroom.
The victim said the man, who wore dark clothing entered her bedroom and ordered her to stay quiet.
The elderly woman told police that when she screamed to raise an alarm, the intruder dealt her several blows and then raped her.
He then ransacked her bedroom and allegedly stole a pouch containing $2,000 then escaped.
A report was made to the police and Sgt Toussaint, PCs Ramlogan and WPC Brown responded.
The victim was taken by ambulance to the Princes Town District Health Facility.
She was treated and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further medical attention.
PC Ramlogan and WPC Brown continued enquiries and arrested the suspect.
WPC Brown is continuing investigations.