THE owner of the mysterious rowing boat anchored in the waters off Guayaguayare on Trinidad’s east coast for the past 19 days has been identified.
The man was named in records found in an online database that verifies the authenticity of the expeditions of people who row across an ocean without the assistance of sails, engines or support boats.
There had been an attempt over the past two weeks to find this man, who arrived on the island on the morning of April 1, came ashore, left the boat behind, and promised to return for it.
But try as they might, the police could get little information on the case, or find the man, who did not arrive at a legal port of entry.
The boat is now tied up among the fishing pirogues at the Guayaguayare Fishing Port.
It turns out that the rowing boat, named the Pianist`a, is famous in Poland where it was built by legendary Polish adventurer Romuald Kerposki, who used it in a failed attempt to cross the Pacific Ocean in 2013, and then to successfully cross the Atlantic Ocean, arriving in Tobago, in January 2017.
Kerposki died in 2019, and his boat was apparently acquired by another Polish man—Pawel Lokaj—who used it to recreate the trip, which took him from the Canary Islands, off West Africa, with the intention of making landfall in Scarborough, Tobago.
However, things did not go as planned for Lokaj, according to the Global Positional System (GPS) track of his row across the Atlantic.
The oceans currents and winds took him south of Tobago, and Lokaj ended up in rough waters off Manzanilla, where local fishermen spotted and guided him to calm waters at the port near Pt Galeota in the early hours of April 1.
When he came ashore, there were two men waiting to film his arrival using a video camera equipped with a flood light, and to then take him away in a vehicle—destination unknown.
That was the last anyone in the Guayaguayare area saw him, and there has been no known reporting of his Atlantic crossing in the Polish media.
Poland’s Honorary Consul to Trinidad and Tobago Peter Lewis declined to comment when contacted by the Express.
And the police, who visited the Guayaguayare port several times, couldn’t figure out who the man was, except that the boat was disabled and the plan was to ship it from the location.
The Express was told the matter was passed along to a police unit with expertise in gathering intelligence, with a plan to secure the boat at a Coast Guard facility at Pt Galeota.
The boat, a sophisticated craft built specifically to handle open water and sustain its occupant, left Tenerife in the Canary Islands on January 2 this year, with its destination being Scarborough, Tobago.
It is recorded that the boat reached Trinidad 89 days later, having travelled a distance of 4,999 kilometres.
The Express has reached out to Pawel Lokaj, 42, of Warsaw, through his social media page for an interview on his epic adventure.
There was no immediate reply.