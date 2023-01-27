Three people were arrested as a $.8 million generator, stolen in 2021, was recovered by police.
Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Port of Spain Division held an intelligence-led anti-crime exercise in the Carlsen Field area on Thursday.
They went to a scrap dealership in Carlsen Field after they received information about the larceny of a generator valued at $800,000, which occurred on February 9, 2021.
When the officers searched the premises they discovered the generator, which was seized, and three persons were subsequently arrested.
The exercise was supervised by ACP Winston Maharaj, Senior Superintendent Ramkhelawan, Superintendent Pariman and Inspector Mohammed. It was conducted by corporals Forgenie, Rambaran and Kennedy and constables Brown, Jawahir, Samaroo, O’ Garro, and Dover.
Investigations are continuing, as more arrests are imminent.