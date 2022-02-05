A police constable died in a road traffic accident on Thursday night.
PC Roger Arneaud, who was last attached to the Western Division Traffic Enforcement Unit, was driving a white Mazda 3 along Diego Martin Main Road when at about 12.55 a.m., he lost control of the car and crashed into a traffic light in the vicinity of Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard in Diamond Vale.
Officers on duty at the nearby West End Police Station heard the impact and responded.
Arneaud was taken to the St James Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The scene was visited by a team of officers led by Sgt Panchu, Cpl John, Cpl Brown, and PC Gabriel, among others.
A post-mortem has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.
This is the eighth road fatality for 2022.
The comparative figure for the same period last year was three.
Officers in the Division yesterday remembered Arneaud as a caring and compassionate man who was a dedicated officer.