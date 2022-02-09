Businessmen in Bamboo #2 said they will no longer wait for the State to install fire hydrants in the community and will be taking matters into their own hands.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, businessman Inshan Ishmael said, following Monday night’s fire, which destroyed at least nine businesses in the area, several people in the community had come together and pledged to get hydrants.
“For over six years we have been pleading with the State to get fire hydrants in the community...six years. Monday night was a wake-up call, but it should never have come to this. We don’t want to wait another six years. A few of us got together and we got the costing of the fire hydrants and all that would be needed to install, and we agreed that we would fund a few to be installed, because quite frankly if we wait for the Government the whole Bamboo go bun down,” Ishmael said.
He added that initial estimates put the cost of the hydrants at $18,000 each.
However, even with these plans in place, he said a letter is to be sent to residents and business owners today, asking them for their signatures to compel the State to install more hydrants in the area.