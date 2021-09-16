THE actions of a Covid-19-positive woman have led to nine police officers being placed in quarantine.
The woman went to the Valencia police post on Tuesday afternoon, following a conflict at her home with two siblings.
However, when she arrived, she did not disclose that she was Covid-positive to the officers and was in quarantine.
Her two siblings later came to the police post and they all got into another argument, which turned into a physical confrontation in front police officers at the station.
The three began to fight in the charge room.
This spilled out onto the road and then back into the charge room, officers told the Express.
The officers at the station, who included two sergeants and two corporals, intervened and separated the siblings.
While processing them for disorderly behaviour in public, they were informed by one of the women that she was Covid-19 positive.
The woman then presented officers her quarantine orders.
Officers were told that the woman had presented with mild symptoms and had been issued a stay-at-home order.
After they were informed of this, the officers then charged the woman with the additional offence of breach of quarantine while investigators determine if other charges can be laid against her.
The station was sanitised and prisoners at the police post were given station bail and allowed to leave—all under instructions to quarantine for the next two weeks.
The nine police officers at the post were given similar instructions and told to make themselves available for a Covid-19 test by tomorrow.
The station is expected to be manned by alternating shifts and units until the officers’ Covid results are available. Police called on citizens to act responsibly and to adhere to the Public Health Ordinance and remain at home if they have tested positive for Covid-19 in keeping with their quarantine orders.
Unless life or safety is threatened, citizens should adhere to the orders and make reports via phone or online, police said.