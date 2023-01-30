NINE of the men who were freed of the kidnapping and murder of businesswoman Vindra Niapaul-Coolman, were on Monday each awarded in excess of $2 million by the courts for malicious prosecution.
The order for payment was made by Master Martha Alexander after the State failed to file a defence in the claim.
Successful in their claim were Shervon Peters, Devon Peters, Anthony Gloster, Joel Fraser, Ronald Armstrong, Keida Garcia, Jameel Garcia, Marlon Trimmingham and Antonio Charles.
Master Alexander order that they each receive the sum of $2 million for malicious prosecution, examplary damages of $100,000 each and prescribed cost in the sum of $200,917.56 each.
All nine were found not guilty in 2016 before then-High Court Justice Malcolm Holdip.
The former accused were represented in the civil claim by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, and attorneys Renuka Rambhajan, Ganesh Saroop and Natasha Bisram.