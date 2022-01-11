Nine suspects have been held by police in connection with the kidnapping for ransom of Narine Maraj, 61 and his wife, Deokie Mattie Maraj, 52, who were snached on Saturday.
The couple was taken from their home at gunpoint by five men around 5:50pm, and a ransom demand was subsequently made for their release. The couple’s silver Ford Focus was also taken by the kidnappers.
Several operations were coordinated and conducted between Saturday and Tuesday in the Cumaca Forest and environs, which resulted in both Narine Maraj and Deokie Maraj being secured on Sunday and Tuesday.The couple’s vehicle was also recovered. The nine suspects, ages 16 to 50 are from the Northern and Eastern Divisions.