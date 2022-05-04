Nine hunters camps in the forest areas in Moruga, Rio Claro and Guayaguayare were raided by scrap iron thieves, who stripped them of galvanise sheeting, metal fixtures and food supplies.
The hunters are counting thousands of dollars’ worth of losses over last month’s theft of the materials at the camps at Cats Hill and Saunders Trace in Moruga; Poole Village in Rio Claro; and Edward Trace, Guayaguayare.
They also suffered additional financial losses as the lack of roofing during the heavy rainfall over the last couple of weeks drenched the mattresses and sleeping accommodations, kitchen tables and cupboards and other infrastructure, which were constructed mostly of plyboard sheeting.
Top Gunz Hunting Association president Pravi Maharaj said the thieves took anything made of metal, even firesides for cooking and warmth, and fixtures in the washrooms and toilets.
“Some of these hunters must rebuild from scratch, while others will not be able to rebuild at all because of the high cost of materials,” said Maharaj.
“The wiring for the electrical generators in some camps have gotten drenched. The terrible weather had deterred the hunters from going to the camps to secure the premises and belongings, so nothing could be saved,” said Maharaj.
“This has really hit us hunters at a terrible time, when the economy is bad and the cost of materials is high. Some of the hunters will not be able to rebuild.”
Collin’s Full Throttle Hunting and Sports Club president Collin Bissoondath said the thefts occurred at camps which were not frequented by law enforcement and visitors. He said some of the camps were located roadside, while others were a metre or two into the forested area.
He said some of the camps were equipped with steel boxes that were bolted to the ground, and they were also stolen. “The bolts were cut, and these boxes were taken and whatever we had in the boxes, maybe grocery items, boots and other equipment, were gone. Even the old tanks and water barrels were taken. They raided and stripped us of anything metal,” said Bissoondath.
He added that the theft and destruction of the camps not only affected the hunters, but they were also used as a rest stop by police officers and soldiers when they were on exercises in the forested area, as well as hikers.
Vallence Rambharat, team captain of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, said the incidents have been hurting the hunting fraternity, and the hunters have since started conducting patrols of the camps to secure their property and premises.
Rambharat commented that hunting is a very expensive sport, usually practised by a group of people referred to as “a pack”.
He explained that most packs would construct an outdoor-type dwelling called a camp and there are two major cost items involved—first, the galvanise sheeting for the roof and, second, a steel safe to store kitchen utensils for safekeeping.
“Since the discovery of these losses, hunters have instituted their own patrols to prevent further losses. Hunters are keepers of our forests and will defend this illegal incursion as a united hunting fraternity,” said Rambharat.
“Hunters are mostly ordinary ‘salt of the earth’ citizens and the loss of camps’ roofs and steel safes are a huge economic loss to hunting packs. Hunters are disappointed and angry at these scrap iron hustlers and have drawn a line in the sand with them.”