Nine councillors took the oath to serve at the Siparia Borough Corporation on Wednesday, the incoming council aiming to provide relief to residents throughout the duration of its new term.
Fyzabad Member of Parliament Dr Lackram Bodoe and MP for Oropouche West Devendranath Tancoo welcomed the representatives—Jillon Rasheba Lewis, Javed Mohammed, Shankar Teelucksingh, Doodnath Mayrhoo, Jason Ali, Ramona Victor, Deryck Bowrin, Arlene Ramdeo and Anton George—to their posts during the swearing-in ceremony at the Siparia Market auditorium.
The corporation saw a six-three split in favour of the United National Congress (UNC) after the August 14 local government election.
Following their appointments, some councillors took to their platforms to thank residents.
Ramdeo, returning councillor for Erin, told the Express she was thankful to be re-elected and hoped to do her best to aid burgesses through the upcoming years.
Lewis, a 26-year-old first-time councillor, wrote: “It’s official, today I joined my colleagues at the Siparia Plaza for the swearing-in of councillors to the new Siparia Borough. A heartfelt congratulations to all electoral districts and a special congratulations to Brighton/Vessigny.”
“Thanks to the burgesses of Siparia West/Fyzabad for new and continued support in electing me to be councillor. I look forward to serving you with dedication and commitment once again,” wrote returning Siparia West councillor Jason Ali.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, outgoing corporation chairman Dinesh Sankersingh said as the council’s reach expanded with its borough status, he hoped funding to the region would also increase.
He said plans were in place to improve infrastructure, repair corporation equipment and provide better services to all those within the area.
“It is hoped and expected that the Government will release the money expected so we can improve the quality of life for those residents, improve the infrastructure and provide better services for the people of Siparia. As you know, the Government has denied the Siparia Borough Corporation adequate funding, but now that we have changed status and the elections and commitments from the Prime Minister, we are hoping to have better funding to help the burgesses of the Siparia Borough Corporation,” said Sankersingh.
“Certainly, you know that we have widened the amount of work to be done and area to cover, given the death of Petrotrin and the backlog of services and technology and things like that. We have a breakdown of equipment at the corporation, and we do not have the funding to repair those vehicles, this is a major problem right now,” he added.
Councillors for the Siparia Borough Corporation:
• Otaheite/Rousillac—Javed Mohammed
• Cedros—Shankar Teelucksingh
• Avocat/San Francique North—Doodnath Mayrhoo
• Siparia West/Fyzabad—Jason Ali
• Siparia East/San Francique South—Ramona T Victor
• Mon Desir—Deryck Bowrin
• Brighton/Vessigny—Jillon Lewis
• Erin—Arlene Ramdeo
• Palo Seco—Anton George