THE nine men who are currently serving life sentences for the murder and beheading in 1997 of Thackoor Boodram, the brother of drug kingpin Dole Chadee, have lost their appeal at the Privy Council.
The men had attempted to have this country’s highest court overturn the findings of the local Court of Appeal which dismissed their previous appeal after they sought to have their case reopened on the basis of new evidence that had emerged after their convictions.
That evidence was based on an alleged admission by the State’s star witness, Junior Grandison, who swore in a statutory declaration in 2011 that he had fabricated evidence against the group.
But in their judgment yesterday, a five-judge panel comprising Lords Lloyd-Jones, Sales, Burrows, Lady Rose, and Dame Julia Macur unanimously agreed that Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Rajendra Narine (retired) and Prakash Moosai carried out a proper and robust analysis of the appeal before dismissing it in 2018.
While the appeal was against both conviction and sentence, the latter part was adjourned to a later date since it would be dependent on the findings of a death penalty case that is to be heard next month.
Before the court were Michael “Rat” Maharaj, Samuel Maharaj, Damien “Tommy” Ramiah, Bobby Ramiah, Seenath “Farmer” Ramiah, Daniel “Fella” Gopaul, Richard Huggins, Leslie Huggins, Mark “Bico” Jaikaran, and Junior “Heads” Phillip.
Grandison’s evidence had implicated all of the men with the exception of Phillip, but in his statutory declaration, dated June 1, 2011, Grandison, who was at one point this country’s most wanted man, said the evidence he gave at trial was false and did not represent the truth.
The group was convicted in August 2001, following a trial that lasted for just over a month.
While they were initially sentenced to suffer death by hanging, the sentence was later commuted to life in prison.
In their decision, the British law lords held that the Appeal Court justices did not apply too high of a test of credibility when deciding whether to admit the fresh evidence as had been argued by attorneys for the group.
“The court’s analysis was comprehensive and necessarily robust. The court was inevitably required to determine what weight should be given to the fresh evidence,” the law lords stated in the judgment.
“The manner in which the fresh evidence was found to have been obtained characterised it as unreliable,” they added.
In addition to that, they stated they had found no basis for a legitimate complaint of the assessment of the witnesses or the findings that were made on the weight of their evidence.
The first time Grandison admitted he had fabricated the evidence was during telephone conversations he had with Michael Maharaj in 2011 and again in 2017.
Some of those conversations, in which Grandison claimed to have expressed remorse over giving false evidence, were recorded by Maharaj.
Grandison had claimed that since then he “found the Lord” and could no longer live with the conscience of knowing he had lied under oath, which ultimately led to the men being convicted.
However, the Privy Council held that the Appeal Court did not misunderstand or mischaracterise the conversations.
“The court rightly analysed the conversations as a whole with regard to the other evidence before it.
“The focus on selected dialogue lacks perspective. The findings were neither perverse nor irrational. The Court of Appeal did not ignore the impeachment value of Grandison’s retraction. The court found that the retraction originated from the intervention of the appellants and was designed to undermine the case against them.
“It was not in the interests of justice to admit the evidence. The Board does not accept that the Court of Appeal ignored this aspect of the appeal before them,” the judgment read.
British Queen’s Counsel Edward Fitzgerald along with attorneys Amanda Clift–Matthews, Jagdeo Singh, Karina Singh, and Suneesh Singh, instructed by the UK firm of Simons Muirhead Burton, appeared for the group at the Privy Council, while Tom Poole QC, Hannah Fry, instructed by the UK firm of Charles Russell Speechlys, appeared for the State.
At the local Appeal Court, the State was represented by attorneys Travers Sinanan and Angelica Teelucksingh-Ramoutar.