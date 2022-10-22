Police are investigating a report that a ten-year-old school boy was shot in the head while he and a nine-year-old boy were playing with a pellet gun on Thursday.
The primary school pupil was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.
The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday at the boy’s home at the corner of Mon Desir Road and Sookram Avenue in South Oropouche.
Officers of the Oropouche Police Station have seized the firearm and have interviewed the father of the injured boy and other members of the community.