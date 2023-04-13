$900m ruling not fair

Businessman Steve Ferguson has expressed confidence that the Miami Court’s $900 million judgment against him and others in the Piarco Airport civil asset forfeiture case will be overturned.
“The obtaining of this judgment is another instance which illustrates how the PNM Government will use millions of taxpayers’ money in order to punish their political opponents,” Ferguson said yesterday in response to questions from the Express on the final judgment.
He noted that recently the Privy Council recognised that the PNM Attorney General compromised the Chief Magistrate in a land deal and ordered that the decision of the Chief Magistrate in the first Piarco Preliminary Enquiry be quashed.
“I am confident that in the same manner the Third District Court (Miami) will no doubt recognise the serious misconduct of the RTT (Republic of Trinidad and Tobago) in these proceedings and will overturn the judgment,” said Ferguson.
Former government minister Brian Kuei Tung, Ferguson and Raul Gutierrez Jr will be called upon to pay the Government $900 million (US$132.5 million) in damages, according to the final judgment of the Piarco Airport civil asset forfeiture case that took place in Miami last month.
On March 29, a jury concluded that three defendants—Kuei Tung, Ferguson and Gutierrez Jr (the former principal of Calmaquip Engineering Corporation which provided specialised equipment at the airport)—were liable for US$32,385,988 in damages suffered by RTT.
The jury also granted the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act claims made by the State, which trebled the damages.
According to Judge Diaz’s final judgment handed down last week, “US$97,157,964 constitutes treble damages of the jury verdict amount US$32,38,988)”.
Judge Diaz also added pre-judgment interest, stating: “US$38,906,164.65, minus US$3,565,010 which constitutes set-off from paid settlements and restitution to plaintiff....For a total judgment amount of “US$132,499,118.65) for which let execution issue.”
‘Egregious conduct’
Ferguson said the judgment was not fair. “This judgment arises out of evidence that was placed before United States citizens, (not the peers of the Trinidad defendants) and was based on numerous false statements by RTT witnesses and volumes of inadmissible hearsay that was presented on behalf of the RTT during the trial,” he said.
“Indeed, only one of the RTT’s witnesses who was present at the trial had any personal knowledge of the Piarco airport project,” he added.
Ferguson said in the RTT’s opening statement on several occasions the jury was told that the RTT was only seeking $32,385,988 and on more than one occasion the jury was told that the RTT was “not seeking a penny more than that”.
“And now here is this judgment which the RTT requested and obtained from the court with damages in the sum of $131,835,076.75 on a $30 million contract which the jury is not aware of,” he said.
Ferguson said these are a few of the countless instances of “egregious conduct” of the RTT perpetrated on the court and the jury in the proceedings.
“Indeed, the list of lies and misconduct stretches from Port of Spain to San Fernando West. All of these matters will be raised before the Third District Court when the appeal comes up. That is the same Third District Court which affirmed the decision of the court to disqualify the Attorney General (Reginald Armour) from the proceedings and Sequor Law who was representing the RTT at the time,” he said.
Ferguson added, “Moreover, the RTT’s current law firm, White and Case, knew fully well that in the case of RJR Nabisco, Inc. v. European Community, the US Supreme Court not only limited the conduct outside the United States that might be subject to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act statute in both criminal and civil cases but placed even stricter limits on the extraterritorial reach of civil damage claims under RICO. This position is clearly stated by White and Case in their release.”