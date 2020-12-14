TWO men with the same last name were killed hours apart yesterday morning in Cocorite but up to yesterday afternoon the police were unable to say if these incidents were related.
Police said that around 1.20 a.m. residents of Harding Place, Cocorite heard several gunshots. Some contacted the police while others investigated.
Found slumped behind the steering wheel of his Nissan B-15 Sentra was Akile Lewis, 24.
Officers of the St James Police and Homicide Bureau later visited the scene following which they ordered that Lewis’ body be moved.
He was a father of two boys said one of his relatives at the forensic Science Centre, Federation Park where his body was taken to be examined.
His relatives said that his mother would not want her son’s photo in the paper and said that he was a good man to her and his family.
The woman said that, “he was not in crime and was hard working man who lived for his children.”
Police said that tests concluded that he died as result of multiple gunshot wounds.
The second incident occurred around 5.15 a.m. when residents of Harding Place, Cocorite smelt smoke emanating from a house in the area and came out to investigate.
They later told officers that the house belonged to 94-year-old Graham Lewis who lived alone.
When the blaze was eventually extinguished officers found the Lewis’ which had been burnt beyond recognition but they also noticed that he had a gunshot to the back of his head.
His relatives were at the Forensic Science Centre today as well but declined not to speak.