There is a big traffic headache in Trinidad that is causing the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in productivity with so much time being spent gridlocked on the nation’s roads.
According to Minister in the Ministry of Works, Richie Sookhai, a preliminary internal study done by the ministry into traffic from Chase Village to Port of Spain in both directions shows that there is an estimated annual loss of $150 million annually in terms of productivity.
He said this figure was a “generous” estimation and it could be more.
This amount in terms of losses covers only the Chase Village to Port of Spain route and not the entire country grid which can run into the tune of millions more.
The minister disclosed the cost at a People’s National Movement (PNM) cottage meeting in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on Wednesday but did not go into the details.
In a telephone interview with the Express on Friday, Sookhai said the data was used from the Traffic Management Branch which looked at the traffic flow between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday to Friday, during the five-workday week.
He noted this was an “informal” analysis done with date over a one-year period 2022-2023 to gauge the problem and look at solutions.
Sookhai said he is committed to the creation of an effective traffic management plan with the first phase to tackle the traffic gridlock in the Chaguanas area.
The ministry, he said, has been working on plans to expand the North and Southbound lanes of the Uriah Buttler Highway.
He said the traffic “bottlenecks” which occur from Caroni into Chaguanas will be addressed with the expansion of the highway and the building of a roundabout in the vicinity of the popular Medford gas station towards Mulchan Seuchan road.
Sookhai said tenders have gone out and works are expected to begin later this year.
He said the traffic woes must be dealt with through short-, medium- and long-term plans.
The minister said there will also be changes to the Munroe Road flyover to ease the traffic congestion in that area.
He said there are also plans to install two major overpasses near the Divali Nagar site and in Brentwood to bring further relief.
At the Chaguanas cottage meeting, Sookhai noted the rapid development taking place in the borough of Chaguanas and the need for a modern updated road network and traffic management plan.
He disclosed that when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley asked him to serve in his Government he asked him for one thing—to deal with the traffic nightmare in Chaguanas.
Traffic, said, Sookhai is a global problem.
“You go anywhere in the world, traffic is an issue. People would want to debate me on this but I’m pretty sure, you sit in Dubai, there’s traffic, you sit in London, there’s traffic, the reason is being that the appetite or ability to buy a car is there, people are able to do it because they have the spending now. It has become affordable,” he said.
Sookhai said the ministry is also working on developing a reliable and modernised public transportation system and some 300 electric buses will be purchased in the near future to roll out in phases.
He said the tenders have closed and evaluations are being conducted for this initiative.
Sookhai said he went to the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) recently in San Fernando and heard the complaints from a youth about the delays in public transportation.
“The youth of this nation is not lost. Crime and criminality, we can save this country but we need to provide the environment for that and I took it upon myself under the guidance of my line minister Mr Rohan Sinanan, I’ve been working arduously to bring that sort of relief to the population, trying every day to see how we can improve systems with currently what we have,” said Sookhai.
“Trinidad and Tobago is not a failed state. I can tell you that, don’t let social media skew your minds and your thoughts, you have that ability to think and evaluate,” he added.
Ten-point plan
The Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) president Baldath Maharaj told the Express that two weeks ago the Chamber met with Sookhai, Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and the engineers from the ministry at the CCIC’s Chaguanas office.
He said the Chamber presented a ten-point plan for traffic alleviation which includes dealing with the major traffic in Chase Village.
Maharaj said the Chamber has formed a committee that is liaising with the ministry’s team.
Chaguanas West MP Vandana Mohit said she has been involved in all of the meetings with officials from the ministry and met with the business and residential communities on this traffic issue.
She said there are phases of a plan to address the traffic in Chaguanas and the next phase is supposed to be overpasses at Brentwood and Soogrim Street.
Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally said there is need for wide consultation, not just with the business sector, but the community.
He said when Sookhai served as CCIC president he would raise concerns about the traffic problems with him as he did with Sinanan.
Rambally believes Sookhai and Sinanan are “playing politics” with respect to traffic relief.