OF the 229 murders to plague Trinidad and Tobago in 2003, one was the case of 27-year-old mother of two Sherry Ann Ablack.
Ablack, a supermarket employee, was found in the porch of her Penal home where she lived with the first man she had ever loved and their two daughters.
First responders at the scene, the Express was told, ruled that Ablack had committed suicide.
But her mother, Gangadaye Ablack, was not convinced.
An autopsy confirmed her fears.
Someone had brutally beaten her daughter, strangled her and then strung her from a rope in the front porch.
It happened on the night of September 26, while Ablack’s daughters, ages four and six, were having a sleepover at their grandmother’s home.
A relative was interviewed.
No charges were laid.
And the nation moved on.
The Express found Ablack’s daughters, who were adopted by a relative in North America.
The girls were educated and moved on to successful lives.
But their mother’s death has haunted them into adulthood.
“We were adopted by a relative who treated us well and gave us a good life. But we think about our mother and how our lives would have been had she been alive. I was just six years old but I remember her, her smile, her smell, everything,” the elder daughter said.
The daughter, who asked not to be named, said she was robbed of a mother’s love and still longed for closure.
Police said there was no evidence to charge the suspect with Ablack’s murder.
“We understand that he was later held in connection with another crime and charged but he was not charged in my mother’s death. We were disappointed in that. It was like we didn’t get closure,” she said.
The last time the girls saw their mother was the morning of September 26, when Ablack took them to school.
“I do remember she dropped me to school and I turned around to wave goodbye at her while she was walking away to get a taxi to go to work, not knowing that was the last time I would see her,” she said.
The children were later picked by a relative and taken to the home of their grandmother.
In tears, the daughter recounted how her grandmother would wake them later that night, bundle them into a vehicle, still wrapped in a warm blanket, and take them to the crime scene.
“I remember them being in distress and grabbing my sister and I and we went into a vehicle and headed to the location. I remember as soon as we got there, I saw her hanging from a distance but I don’t think I knew what was actually going on until some years after the memory came back to me,” she said.
No child should ever have to feel that pain, she said.
“An instant feeling of loneliness, emptiness. But you really don’t understand it. I also remember her funeral. She did not look like herself, she was so badly beaten the make-up they put on her body could not cover it. Her face was swollen and purple, blue-black and that was the last time we would ever lay eyes on our mother,” she said.
But it was not the first time the children had seen their mother bruised and beaten.
The daughter said her mother was being verbally and physically abused by a relative.
And after Ablack’s death, she said, stories were told about the man beating her mother on the road, shouting at her and anyone who tried to subdue him.
“A lot of neighbours and family members told me some horrible stories about how bad the abuse was. I wish I didn’t really find out. He always tried to be good with my sister and I. However, he had a lot of anger problems, he would like to be in control,” she said.
Lives changed ► sub-head ◄
The children were adopted and taken to North America, where relatives ensured they were educated and cared for.
But the girls longed for their mother’s love.
“There were some family members who always reminded us of the death of our mother, always made horrible remarks to us as children growing up. They always wished bad on us. My sister and I were always praying to get older and for the time to pass so we could be on our own. Thankfully we completed school and made a life for ourselves despite toxic family members,” she said.
The elder daughter said she was thankful to the few relatives who stepped up and took them in.
But, she said, having a mother would have made it easier.
“We want closure in this. We want to know that the person responsible for what happened to our mother was charged. He was selfish and didn’t think about us, we were young children, we needed our mother. He took her away from us and we were heartbroken. We had to live in another country. We had bad people around us trying to break us. Our lives were hard,” she said.
In 2021, the elder daughter returned to Trinidad hoping to move into the home she had once shared with her mother.
But she was chased out by relatives who had taken possession of the property.
“I told them I was not going anywhere as this place was built for my sister and I so I have rights to be there. They started to send letters from a lawyer to remove me from the house. They came and cut out all the water pipes outside which was connecting the water to the house. They took everything from the house and left. I don’t want anyone to know where I went to because these people are not my family,” she said.
The daughters believe the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) failed in its responsibility to investigate the case thoroughly.
She said, “I wish they would have taken the time to look into this murder case. It is now 2023, and we still are living without justice for the death of our mother. I always felt as though the system failed us. Please, it is not too late. Give my sister and I some closure. Our lives are incomplete.”