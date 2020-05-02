HOMICIDE detectives say that the killing of David Ramkissoon was over an accusation of a 'bad drive'.
Ramkissoon, also known as "Baby", got into an argument on Wednesday with a woman over the incident which occurred last week, and it escalated into his violent death.
Police have information on the shooter, and officers interviewed the deceased's relatives on Friday seeking more information.
Homicide officers were told that Ramkissoon had accused the woman of deliberately attempting to hit a relative of his with a vehicle.
The woman denied the accusation, and an argument ensued.
Detectives were told that on Wednesday afternoon as the dispute escalated a male friend of the woman pulled out a firearm and shot Ramkissoon.
The killer drove off and escaped.
Ramkissoon, 40, was taken to the Couva District Health Facility where he died while being treated.
The Express contacted a sister of the deceased, Joanne Ramkissoon, who said the family declined to be interviewed at this time.
"Thank you from our family circle but my mom say that she's not ready to talk to the media yet. As soon as we discuss it with my brothers and sister I'll get back to you", she wrote in a Facebook message.
Officers of the Couva Police Station, Central Division Task Force and Homicide Region III responded to the incident.