PEOPLE standing beneath a mango tree near where firearms and ammunition were concealed escaped police arrest in Mayaro on Sunday.
The officers found two homemade shotguns and 11 rounds of 12-gauge cartridges during the anti-crime exercise in the Eastern District.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Aguilal, supervised by Cpl Neaves and included Mayaro CSI and Emergency Response Patrol and carried out between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Police said around 12.15 pm, they went to Maloney Road West, Grand Lagoon Village, where people were seen standing under a mango tree.
They ran off as the police officers approached.
The officers found a feed bag containing the homemade shotguns and ammunition.