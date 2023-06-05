A big turnout

Thousands gathered yesterday to celebrate the Holy Trinity Church!
And a celebration it was indeed as not even heavy rain could have stopped Anglicans both young and old throughout the country from gathering to acknowledge their church’s 200th anniversary.
As the Anglican Church in the diocese of Trinidad and Tobago celebrated the bicentennial of the Holy Trinity Cathedral at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, yesterday, the atmosphere was filled with love, hope and worship.
The event began with a procession and was filled with dances, hymns of worship and communion.
In a message of peace, love and celebration from visiting clergy, Archbishop of York in England Stephen Cottrell encouraged the audience and, by extension, the country to spread peace, the good news of God and to celebrate all that the church has done for centuries.
In his own words, Cottrell, who expressed his love for the twin-island, said, “For 200 years your cathedral church of God, the Holy Trinity, has been telling the story of Christ and I want to remind you, it is glorious. It is worth celebrating so please mix up the rum punch, crack out the Carib or perhaps you prefer a Stag. Put some fish steaks on the grill. Where are the doubles? I still haven’t eaten one. In fact, turn the doubles into triples.
“Last night, I eat some curried duck. Let’s have curried duck for everyone because we are celebrating 200 years. Two hundred years your cathedral has served this great city, this diocese and this nation. For 200 years, it has reached out to the people of this city with the story of Christ and the good news of God’s saving love,” he added.
Cottrell and his wife first visited Trinidad and Tobago eight years ago.
He reconfirmed the long-standing friendship and partnership between the church in Trinidad and Tobago and Church of England and extended greetings from the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Portal Welby.
He also said he was excited to be back after such a long time, and was looking forward to once again hearing the sweet sound of the steelpan, the rhythm of calypso and to experience the warmth of the island’s hospitality.
During his address yesterday, Cottrell also encouraged people to rebuild the cathedral church, which is in dire need of restoration works.
Major repair work is needed for the roof, ceiling, interior and exterior walls, stained glass windows, flooring, bells, organs as well as electrical, mechanical and plumbing fixtures.
In November 2021, a major fund-raising project was launched as it was said that $70 million was needed to restore the Holy Trinity Cathedral.
The Government allocated $20 million to assist with the restoration work.
The Trinity Cathedral, built in 1818 and consecrated in 1823, is a National Heritage Site of the National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago.
In attendance yesterday were Chief Justice Ivor Archie, president of the Senate Nigel de Freitas, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox, Minister of Public Administration Allyson West, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister —Communications Symon de Nobriga, Minister in the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian.