One day after celebrating his 53rd birthday, a Chaguanas man was fatally stabbed on Friday.
Likhram Pramlal, got into an altercation with a woman whom he knew at his home at William Street, Enterprise.
Pramlal was stabbed to the chest and pronounced dead at the Chaguanas District Health Facility.
Police detained a 43-year-old woman in connection with the incident.
Detectives said the deadly confrontation occurred at around 12.30 p.m. during an argument, allegedly over money.
Officers of the Homicide Region III and Chaguanas CID responded to the incident and are continuing investigations.